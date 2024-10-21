Raye is 'obsessed' with video games

Raye is a "huge gamer".

The award-winning music star - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years - has confessed to being "obsessed" with video games.

The 'Escapism' hitmaker told BBC Newsbeat: "I find games to just be like a very beautiful escape from your everyday life.

"I'm really one of those people who loves to hyper-focus on something, and when I'm playing a game, nothing else matters in that moment."

Raye always has a jam-packed work schedule - but gaming provides her with an escape from her everyday concerns.

The 26-year-old star shared: "Almost every day, when I need to just turn off, I'm just playing a game, finding someone on tour who wants to play games with me.

"We have a console on the bus and we'll gather around."

Raye cited 'Overcooked' - the cooking simulation game - as her favourite current title.

She said: "It's so good. And you're basically playing as a chef in the kitchen and everyone's like screaming at each other like 'cut the carrots!'

"I just think games offer a moment of togetherness and pause and joy."

Raye also acknowledged that she has a competitive streak when she's playing video games.

The singer said: "I consider myself to be such a lovely person, except when it comes to games.

"The nasty side really comes out, you know, I really care about winning."

What's more, Raye confessed to being a big fan of video game soundtracks.

She explained: "I just love the 'Super Mario' soundtrack.

"I just think it's absolutely genius. And also I love that it's just kind of evolved over years and years and years.

"You have the same notes and chord patterns and sounds, but they've just kind of been refined.

"So yeah, music pairs really brilliantly with games, and I think 'Mario' for me specifically has that nostalgia."