Raye reveals her songwriting books have been stolen

On her 27th birthday on Thursday, the British singer took to Instagram to announce that fans would have to wait for her much-anticipated second studio album after her songwriting books were stolen. "It's my birthday and my car got stolen with all my song writing books in the boot. So no second album any time soon love you bye."nThe caption was accompanied by a series of photos from Raye's birthday including several snaps of her posing with a birthday sash that read "Queen for the day".