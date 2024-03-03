Raye: Singer-songwriter makes history winning six Brit Awards

It was Raye's night as she made history at the Brit Awards, winning six of the seven prizes she was nominated for - beating Blur, Adele and Harry Styles' record four wins at a single ceremony.

She is also the first woman to win songwriter of the year.

Collecting her prizes barefoot, she said: "The artist I was three years ago would not believe I'm in control - I'm my own boss."

Dua Lipa won best pop act while Kylie Minogue won the global icon award.

Dua Lipa thanked her fans for "giving me this radical sense of confidence that I can do anything".

She also thanked her father and manager, Dukagjin Lipa, calling him her "Dadager Dougie", adding: "I'm so grateful we get to do this together."

Dua Lipa thanked her "Dadager Dougie"

Raye's first award, for song of the year for Escapism, was given to her by former subpostmistress Jo Hamilton, who was a victim of the Horizon IT scandal.

She was joined on stage by the actress who played her in the recent ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Monica Dolan.

Mrs Hamilton, who was falsely accused of stealing £36,000 from the Post Office, said on stage at London's O2 arena: "I want to thank everyone in the country for the love and the support they have given the postmasters.

"Please can you keep on supporting us because, despite what the government says, they're not paying the postmasters."

Raye, clearly amazed and overwhelmed by her wins, took her grandmother Agatha on stage with her by the time she was collecting her sixth, to collect album of the year. It was presented by her former headteacher from the Brits School, Stuart Worden.

Raye thanked her grandma Agatha for "staying up til 3am to pray for me"

Raye had years of rejection from her record label before being freed from her contract, allowing her to keep the songs she had written.

The singer-songwriter decided to release them herself, and her song Escapism - which won song of the year - went viral on TikTok and then to number one.

"You just don't understand what this means to me," the singer said between sobs. "I'm ugly crying on national television.

"All I ever wanted to be was an artist, and now I'm an artist with an album of the year. Thank you so much, this is too much - come on Grandma, let's go."

The show was presented by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, and Amfo, who was Raye's "first radio play" on BBC Radio 1 10 years ago, told the singer: "There is no such thing as an overnight success, I am so proud of you."

Raye also called for the music industry to "give songwriters master royalty costs", saying: "It means if the songs win big, the writers get to win too - please allow that to happen."

Best international artist was won by US singer-songwriter SZA, who managed to beat stars including the mighty Taylor Swift.

Kylie Minogue sang a medley including her number one hit Can't Get You Out of My Head

Kylie, who has sold more than 80 million records globally and was the first female artist to score a number one album in five consecutive decades in the UK, said as she collected her award she would be "sobbing with Raye".

"It's been 36 years and counting of experiences together. What gets me is a love of music and connection with people," she said.

"There's a part of me that's still a 14-year-old girl dreaming of making music. Thank you to anyone who's been part of my journey, you have my heart for ever and always."

She sang a medley of her hits, appearing on a giant podium in a flowing red, PVC dress, before removing it to reveal a white dress and black thigh boots, as she joined her dancers at stage level.

Kylie is following on from her success at the Grammys last month, where she won her second award - two decades after her first.

Kylie Minogue opened with her huge recent hit Padam Padam

Other winners on the night included Calvin Harris, who won best dance act.

He kissed his wife, BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope, as he collected his award and thanked his collaborator, singer Ellie Goulding.

"Ellie, I wouldn't be on this stage this year if it wasn't for you, what you brought to Miracle was unbelievable," he said, referencing their single.

"I couldn't have done it with anybody else in this room."

Miley Cyrus won International Song of the Year for her hugely successful single Flowers, and Jungle won group of the year.

The three hosts included a skit where they dressed in Traitors cloaks, replicating the hit BBC One TV show by casting votes for who should perform next.

They were joined by none other than two of the show's contestants - Ross Carson and his Mum Diane, both of whom lost out on the big prize, but have gained popularity since leaving the show.

Although this moment went down well with the crowds, some viewers of the show on X were quick to poke fun at other aspects of it.

One X user compared the audience with the "sad Oompa Loompa" at the ill-fated Willy Wonka experience, which went viral on social media recently. They wrote: "Omg this is all so low energy... has ITV served them all half a cup of lemonade & one jelly bean?"

Omg this is all so low energy...has ITV served them all half a cup of lemonade & one jelly bean?#TheBrits #BRITs #BritAwards pic.twitter.com/AWNXuzBtXX — Mark (@mrkphllps1) March 2, 2024

Another compared it with an episode of The Apprentice, posting a picture of Lord Sugar on X saying: "'This week I'm sending you to the O2 where I want you to put on a music awards show."

But one user said the ceremony was "outshining the Grammys in every way being the actual award ceremony that recognises talent and not payola".

Raye's win for Best R&B Act prompted praise from singer Mahalia, who successfully called on the Brits to give R&B its own category.

"That's how you do it. Against all the odds. Come on our girl... couldn't be prouder!!!!!" she posted on X.

Another user poked fun at the executives at Raye's old record label, with a gif of Homer Simpson, from TV series The Simpsons, disappearing backwards into a hedge.

Ray's wins were also compared with the moment when Julia Roberts, in the film Pretty Woman, returns to the shop that had refused her custom, brandishing the bags of clothes she bought elsewhere.