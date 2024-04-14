Rayner will focus on facts not ‘gossip’ in living arrangements row, says Cooper

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner will focus on facts rather than “gossip” in the ongoing row over her living arrangements, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said. It comes after The Sunday Times reported that her former aide said there was “no doubt in my mind that this was Ms Rayner’s family home” when he visited her at what she says was her husband’s address in 2014. Police are investigating whether Labour’s deputy leader broke electoral law after Tory allegations that she may have given false information about her main residence a decade ago. Ms Rayner has promised to resign if she is found to have committed a crime over the accusations, but said she “followed the rules at all times”.