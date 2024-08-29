Rayner pledges to unblock red tape holding up 300,000 new homes

Angela Rayner visits a development site in Basingstoke, Hants. The Housing Secretary is determined to get 300,000 delayed new homes up and running - Ian Vogler/WPA/Getty

Angela Rayner has pledged to force through up to 300,000 new homes which are being held up by the planning system.

The Deputy Prime Minister has earmarked 200 sites across England where developments have been stalled by red tape including environmental regulations.

In most cases, permission to build has already been granted, and in some construction has even begun before being put on hold.

Ms Rayner said the Government had a “moral obligation” to unblock tens of thousands of new homes and would “intervene where we need to”.

Under her proposals, central government planning officers will be parachuted into local councils to bulldoze through blockages to such developments.

The plans are part of a New Homes Accelerator programme, to be unveiled by Ms Rayner on Thursday, which will bring together experts to spearhead the charge.

She said: “For far too long, the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes has been held back by a failure to make sure the development system is working as it should.

“This government has a moral obligation to do everything within our power to build the homes that people desperately need and we won’t hesitate to intervene where we need to.

“Our New Homes Accelerator will quickly identify blockages, fix problems and support local authorities and developers to get shovels in the ground.”

Officials at her housing department have identified 200 large sites across England where outline or full planning permission has already been granted.

They estimate that the land could provide as many as 300,000 homes if released – enough to hit the Government’s housebuilding target for an entire year.

In each case, development has then been held up by issues such as environmental regulations or the need for new infrastructure like roads.

The Telegraph understands that some of the areas identified are those where housebuilding has been stopped as a result of EU era nutrient neutrality rules.

A row of newly built detached homes in Central Scotland. Labour wants to bulldoze through blockages to speed up housebuilding - Empato/iStockphoto

Across the country, more than 100,000 new homes have been blocked by the regulation, which the Government has promised to review.

In other cases, construction has begun before having to be stopped by the discovery of protected species like newts or bats at a site.

Under the new plans experts from the Ministry for Housing and Homes England, a housing quango, would be sent into local areas to overcome such hurdles.

Three sites at Stretton Hall in Leicestershire, Tendring in Essex and Biggleswade in Bedfordshire could together provide more than 10,000 new homes.

A further four large sites across Liverpool, Worcester, Northstowe and Sutton Coldfield have also been identified for a further 14,000 newbuilds.

Ms Rayner is also asking landowners, local authorities and housebuilders to come forward to her department with examples of further blocked sites.

On Wednesday, her plans were welcomed by housebuilders who said they showed a “welcome desire” to overcome hurdles to new development.

David O’Leary, executive director of the Home Builders Federation, said: “The planning process and everything associated with it delivers too little land and has long been a significant constraint on housebuilding.

“Adopting a pragmatic approach to planning will increase the pace at which new homes are built and help to turn around ailing housing supply.

“Unlocking homes and delivering new communities will boost growth and support job creation while providing young people with access to new, more affordable housing.”

The Government has made accelerating housebuilding one of its central policies, pledging to deliver 1.5 million homes over the next five years.

Ms Rayner has separately unveiled plans to build on swathes of the greenbelt by reclassifying “ugly” areas such as disused car parks and wasteland as grey belt.

Sir Keir Starmer has also warned communities that he will “bulldoze” through opposition to development, only giving locals a say over “how, not if” homes are built.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has said that reform of the planning system is also key to achieving her aim to make Britain the fastest-growing G7 economy.

The Conservatives said that Labour was to blame for many of the delays as it had blocked Rishi Sunak’s attempts to scrap nutrient neutrality rules.

A party spokesman said: “The extent of stalled housebuilding is a problem of Labour’s own making.

”By voting against planning reforms in the last Parliament, Labour actively blocked progress on 100,000 homes stalled by legacy EU red tape.

”Angela Rayner should think twice before patting herself on the back when not a single spade has hit the ground.”