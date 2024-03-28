Rays Opening Day | Morning Blend

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Jordan Montgomery have agreed on a $25 million, one-year contract with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The option for next year can become guaranteed to Montgomery if he makes at least 10 starts this season. The addition bulks up the defending NL champions' rotation