Rays' Shane McClanahan caddies at Valspar Championship Pro-Am

The Valspar Championship is known as “The Most Colorful PGA Tournament in the World.” But the Celebrity Pro-Am could be painted two colors: Red and pewter. Several current and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players took their swings on the pristine Copperhead Course. “We are really fortunate to have a bunch of celebrities who live in this area, and they come out and participate in our Monday Pro-Am.” Tournament director Tracy West said, “They donate their time to do that.”