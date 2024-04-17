Raytown School District employees to get raises

Associated Press

A Muslim student who wanted to pray during lunchtime lost a court fight Tuesday against a strict London school that had banned prayer on campus. “She knew that the school is secular and her own evidence is that her mother wished her to go there because it was known to be strict," Justice Thomas Linden wrote in an 83-page ruling. The fight was over a rule put in place last year by the Michaela Community School after a small group of students who began praying in the schoolyard caused divisions at the school that spread to the community and led to a bomb threat.