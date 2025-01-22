Razzies 2025: Jerry Seinfeld, Lady Gaga and Jack Black among nominees
Nominations have been unveiled for the 2025 Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, an award show which claims to salute the year’s biggest cinematic failures.
This year there is no clear frontrunner, with Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan all up for the Worst Picture award and tied with six total nominations each.
In the acting categories, Jack Black is nominated both for his performance in satanic Christmas comedy Dear Santa and for his voice role in Badlands. He is also singled out in the “Worst Screen Combo” category.
Lady Gaga is up against fellow singer Jennifer Lopez and Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett for Worst Actress, along with Dakota Johnson and Bryce Dallas Howard.
In the directing category, Jerry Seinfeld, who is also nominated for Worst Actor, is competing against Francis Ford Coppola, Todd Phillips, Eli Roth and S.J. Clarkson.
The awards are voted for by more than 1,200 movie fans and film critics, and winners will be announced on Saturday March 1, the day before the Oscars.
The full list of this year’s Golden Raspberry nominations is below.
Worst Picture
Borderlands
Joker: Folie a Deux
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
Actor
Jack Black - Dear Santa
Zachary Levi - Harold and the Purple Crayon
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid - Reagan
Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted
Actress
Cate Blanchett - Borderlands
Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie a Deux
Bryce Dallas Howard - Argylle
Dakota Johnson - Madame Web
Jennifer Lopez - Atlas
Supporting Actor
Jack Black (Voice performance) - Borderlands
Kevin Hart - Borderlands
Shia LaBeouf - Megalopolis
Tahar Rahim - Madame Web
Jon Voight - Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land and Strangers
Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose - Argylle and Kraven the Hunter
Leslie Anne Down - Reagan
Emma Roberts - Madame Web
Amy Schumer - Unfrosted
FKA twigs - The Crow
Director
S.J. Clarkson - Madame Web
Francis Ford Coppola - Megalopolis
Todd Phillips - Joker: Folie a Deux
Eli Roth - Borderlands
Jerry Seinfeld - Unfrosted
Screen Combo
Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) - Borderlands
Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” - Unfrosted
The Entire Cast of Megalopolis
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga - Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller - Reagan
Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
The Crow
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Mufasa: The Lion King
Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver
Screenplay
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan