RCMP conduct search at Yukon government office

Police in Whitehorse searched a Yukon government office this week in connection with an ongoing investigation.

In a statement to CBC News, RCMP said they executed a search warrant "for information held at the Yukon government Department of Economic Development."

Police provided no other details.

The search happened on Monday.

An internal government memo sent to staff and obtained by CBC News this week confirms the search, and says the government is co-operating with the police investigation.

The memo includes no other details about the police search. It says that police have asked that all inquiries to government departments about the investigation be referred to RCMP.

The memo also directs staff "not to discuss this matter with anyone contacting the department seeking information on this matter."