RCMP cruiser involved in 4-vehicle collision in western P.E.I.

The collision closed a portion of Route 2 just west of Summerside for over four hours, RCMP say. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

An RCMP cruiser was one of four vehicles involved in collision that closed Route 2 in western P.E.I. for several hours Thursday, the force says.

The collision happened in the Wellington Centre area of Prince County just after 5:30 p.m., RCMP said in a news release.

There were no injuries to anyone involved, but the highway was closed in both directions until around 10 p.m.

"The initial phases of the investigation have shown that the RCMP vehicle had crossed the centre line, impacting one of the vehicles, and the series of events after that are still very much under investigation," said P.E.I. RCMP Const. Kevin MacKay.

RCMP Const. Kevin MacKay says the force's procedures require a reconstructionist to investigate whenever a police vehicle is involved in a collision.

RCMP Const. Kevin MacKay says the force's procedures require a reconstructionist to investigate whenever a police vehicle is involved in a collision. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

MacKay said RCMP procedures dictate that a reconstructionist be dispatched to conduct a full examination of the scene and assist with the investigation when a police vehicle is involved in a collision.

"When an RCMP vehicle is involved, we want to ensure that we have all the answers and get a very clear picture in terms of what happened."

He said details of why the RCMP vehicle crossed the centre line will be released once the collision reconstructionist completes a report.

Island EMS and Wellington Fire Services were sent to the scene, and provincial Department of Transportation workers helped with traffic control.