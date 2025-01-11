RCMP say death, fire in Kings County are suspicious

RCMP are treating a death and fire in Centreville on Saturday as suspicious. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

The RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death in Kings County.

According to an RCMP release, Kings District RCMP, Kenvtille Volunteer Fire Department and EHS responded to a report of a structure fire on Anthony Avenue in Centreville at 3 a.m. Saturday.

First responders arrived to find a home engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, one person was found dead inside the home.

Police say in the release they are treating the death and the fire as suspicious.

An investigation is being led by the Southwest Nova RCMP major crime unit.

