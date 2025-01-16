RCMP, DJs and bar issue warning about drink spiking in Fernie, B.C.

RCMP are reminding people to keep an eye on their drinks after four reported incidents of drinks being spiked in Fernie, B.C. ( University of Victoria - image credit)

RCMP in B.C.'s Elk Valley have issued a public warning after receiving four separate reports of drinks being drugged in the community of Fernie, about 300 kilometres east of Kelowna as the crow flies.

They say so far they have been unable to confirm the reports through blood or laboratory analysis, but that two of the files remain open in the community of approximately 6,000 people.

RCMP declined to provide more details about the alleged incidents, but their warning follows a widely-shared social media post made by the DJ group SkiiTour, who performed in the community on Jan. 11.

After their show, the Whistler-based duo posted a message to their Instagram Stories, stating that "two females were hospitalized after being roofied at our show in Fernie on Saturday night." The post, which is no longer viewable, also showed a message from a fan who said they'd heard of other reports of similar incidents occurring in the community in recent months.

A photo of Fernie, B.C. in November 2021. The community of about 6,000 people is being warned by police to keep an extra close eye on their drinks when they go out. (Axel Tardieu/Radio-Canada)

The band was not available for comment when reached by CBC News, but their post encouraged fans to be vigilant.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CBC News they had been called to the neighbourhood near the Northern Bar & Stage, where the show took place, about "a person in need of medical care," and that they were taken to hospital in "stable condition."

The Northern Bar & Stage said in a Facebook post that it was "aware of the recent incidents of drink spiking in our community," and outlined new safety measures it was implementing as a result.

Among them are drink covers, surveillance cameras, additional staff and a policy of discarding all unattended drinks.

"We care and are doing everything we can to make our establishment a safe place for all," the post reads.

The venue was also unavailable to speak to CBC News.

RCMP say having substances such as gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) or ketamine mixed with alcohol can be "very dangerous," causing memory loss, sedation and unconsciousness.

"We encourage everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their friends, such as watching their drinks closely, never accepting drinks from strangers, and sticking together in social settings," they said in their release.