RCMP investigate 3rd targeted shooting in 3 days in Coquitlam, B.C.

RCMP are investigating a targeted shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., that left a man hospitalized with critical injuries on Saturday afternoon.

It's the third shooting in as many days in the Lower Mainland suburb, about 24 kilometres east of Vancouver, according to police.

Coquitlam RCMP received a report of a shooting near Glen Drive and Westwood Street shortly after 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, police said in an evening news release.

"Responding officers located one man suffering from life-threatening injuries who has since been transported to the hospital," said the release. "Two suspects were seen running away from the shooting scene."

RCMP say the shootings are all targeted, isolated and involve the same group of people, but say it's too early to say whether or not they may be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Photos and video of the scene reviewed by CBC News shows police tape and vehicles blocking the driveway of a multi-unit residence near the 3700-block of Primrose Lane. At least one other scene on a neighbouring street was surrounded with police tape and pylons.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

The shooting follows two others since Thursday in the same "tight" area, Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in an interview Saturday night.

On Thursday, police responded after multiple reports of shots fired at a vehicle and suspects brandishing a firearm near Johnson Street and Glen Drive, about a kilometre west of Saturday's shooting.

Two suspects were located and no injuries have been reported, according to an RCMP release on Thursday.

The next evening, about four kilometres northeast of Thursday's incident, RCMP were called to a second reported shooting near David Avenue and Mitchell Street around 10:30 p.m. PT.

No one was injured, RCMP said in a statement on Friday night.

Coquitlam RCMP are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage of the areas around any of the shootings to contact police.

It is too early to say whether the shootings are related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, Hodgins said.

"We are actively investigating any avenue which could potentially mean that these shootings are all linked together," she said.

Coquitlam RCMP Insp. Darren Carr Coquitlam said the incidents are "targeted and involving a small group of individuals."

"We understand that these last three days have been incredibly stressful to the community and we want to assure the public that our officers are working tirelessly to advance all of these investigations," he said in a Saturday news release. "Public safety is our top priority."

