RCMP investigate house fire near Halifax that left one person dead

PORTERS LAKE, N.S. — Nova Scotia police are investigating a fatal house fire in a rural community east of Halifax.

A release from the Halifax RCMP detachment says police and fire services were called to a residential fire on Friday evening in Porters Lake, about 30 kilometres from the provincial capital.

First responders found the home on Myra Rd. entirely engulfed in flames, and one person was found dead.

Police say the building was completely destroyed in the blaze.

RCMP did not provide any details on the identity of the person who died.

They say the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the medical examiner and fire marshall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press