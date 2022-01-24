RCMP investigate targeted shootings in Mission, B.C.

RCMP say a man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting in Mission B.C. on Saturday. (CBC - image credit)

Mounties in Mission, B.C., say officers were called after two people were dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

RCMP say they were called early Saturday morning when a man, 61, and woman, 52, were dropped off at the Mission Memorial Hospital suffering serious injuries.

Const. Harrison Mohr says the shooting appears to be targeted but not connected to the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict.

Mohr says the shooting took place in an industrial area where the majority of businesses were closed.

Police say no one has been arrested but an investigation is ongoing.