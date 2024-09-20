RCMP investigating 2 more homeless camp fires in Prince George

A tiny home shelter built over the winter in a Prince George, B.C., homeless camp is one of multiple structures damaged or destroyed by a series of fires in the past several months. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC - image credit)

RCMP say they are investigating an overnight fire in a homeless encampment in Prince George.

The investigation comes after months of fires in the camp, which the city's fire chief has called "abnormal" and which a city report found could be tied to criminal retribution.

The latest fire happened just after 1 a.m. PT Thursday when three tiny homes built by volunteers and one camper were burned.

The blaze came just two days after a two-storey wooden structure and travel trailer were burned at about 3:38 a.m. in the same camp on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

No injuries were reported, but Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says police want to speak to anyone who may have seen people "coming or going from the area or who may have video surveillance or dash camera footage of the area" prior to the fires being discovered.

The city estimates the two fires caused approximately $6,000 in damage.

Fires possibly linked to criminal retribution: report

Including the two fires this week, there have been more than a dozen shelters destroyed or damaged in at least 10 separate fires in the same encampment since May.

Fire Chief Cliff Warner has previously told CBC News that the nature of most of these fires is "odd" and "abnormal" and inconsistent with accidental fires caused by heating or cooking devices being used improperly.

However, he said because the fires were burning unofficial structures, it is difficult to launch an investigation to determine their cause.

In August, a report presented to the city council from city bylaw services indicated that some of the fires could be connected to criminal retaliation.

The report said homeless people living outside the encampment — known colloquially as Moccasin Flats — told bylaw officers that they were afraid to shelter in the camp out of fear they could become targets.

"Individuals also shared a belief that many of the fires ... are arsons occurring as retribution (outstanding debts and punishing those who speak to the police to report illegal activity as [an] example)," reads the report. "These comments have been referred to the RCMP."

"As with all the fires that have occurred at this location in recent months, we continue to speak with those people living in the area to gather information that will further our investigations," Cpl. Cooper said Friday in a statement.

"We urge anyone with information on these incidents to come forward to police."