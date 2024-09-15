RCMP investigating suspicious death of 28-year-old on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death that happened early on Saturday in Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation. (CBC - image credit)

Saskatchewan Mounties are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation early Saturday morning.

RCMP were called to a home on the reserve, which is located about 90 kilometres north of Saskatoon, shortly after 2 a.m. for a report of a weapons incident, according to a news release.

Police say a gun was fired inside the home resulting in an injury to a 28-year-old man.

Paramedics gave medical assistance to the man, but he died, per the release.

Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating the incident along with the help of Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Rosthern RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

RCMP say there is no risk to public safety.