RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths near Halifax

ENFIELD, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are investigating two deaths in the Halifax area that they're treating as suspicious.

RCMP say they were called to a home in the community of Enfield on Friday morning for a well-being check on two people.

They say officers found the remains of two adults in the residence.

Police say the two people were known to each other.

They added that there's no evidence to suggest any risk to the public.

Enfield is located north of Halifax, near the city's international airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press