One person dead, another injured as N.B. RCMP issue alert about armed man at large

BURNT CHURCH, N.B. — RCMP in New Brunswick have confirmed one person is dead and another person is injured as an alert is still active for an armed man around Esgenoopetitj First Nation, also known as Burnt Church.

Around 1:47 p.m., RCMP say they responded to a call for help from someone who had reported a firearm-related injury. Upon arriving at the scene, a 48-year-old man was found dead, while another man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, an Alert Ready was issued for the community 180 kilometres northeast of Fredericton, instructing them to stay inside and warning others to avoid the area.

RCMP have the identified the suspect as 47-year-old Keith Martin, who is believed to be carrying a firearm with dangerous intent in the area.

Police say Martin was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans and a black winter hat.

They say he has a bandage and blood on his forehead.

Police say he was last seen on Diggle Point Road travelling in a dark-coloured Hyundai Tucson with a Nova Scotia licence plate, though police are no longer looking for the vehicle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press