RCMP issue warning after 66-year-old killed in Sicamous, B.C.

RCMP in B.C.'s Shuswap are looking for information after a 66-year-old woman was killed early Wednesday. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP in a small community in B.C.'s Shuswap Valley have warned there could be a public safety risk after a 66-year-old woman was found dead at a mobile home park on Wednesday.

Sicamous RCMP say they were called to assist paramedics providing medical assistance to the woman, who was found unresponsive in a driveway at the park early Wednesday.

She died at the scene, and a man in the area was arrested.

RCMP said Thursday the suspect was released from police custody with a series of orders, including one not to return to the property where the woman died, at 1707 Hillier Rd.

While police believe the case to be isolated, Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP said in a release that investigators "believe there could be a potential public safety risk."

"Therefore, police will also be implementing additional measures within our authority in an effort to mitigate public safety concerns."

Sicamous, which is around 120 kilometres north of Kelowna, is home to about 2,000 people.

CBC News has reached out to RCMP for more information about the potential risk to the public, and what safety measures are being put in place.

Police have identified the victim as 66-year-old Jo Ann Jackson, of Sicamous, in the hopes sharing her name will help further the investigation.

RCMP are asking for any video or dashcam footage from between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on June 19 from Hillier Road to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Anyone with information can contact 1-877-987-8477.