RCMP locate vehicle involved in fatal hit and run in Courtenay, B.C.

COMOX, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia's Comox Valley say they have found the vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this week.

They say officers responded to a report of an injured cyclist around 11 p.m. Thursday on the Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road in Courtenay.

Police say paramedics and firefighters also attended the scene and provided emergency first aid to the man, but he later died of his injuries in hospital.

The RCMP says the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and found the vehicle.

Police did not disclose whether a person had been arrested, but say there is no further risk to the public.

They say investigators are still looking for dashcam footage and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press