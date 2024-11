RCMP say sudden deaths of man, woman in Yarmouth are suspicious

RCMP are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Yarmouth on Friday. Police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating two deaths in Yarmouth they say are suspicious.

According to a media release, RCMP responded on Friday afternoon to the sudden deaths inside a home on Placid Court.

The two people, a 58-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were known to one another, police say.

An investigation is being led by the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.

