Border plan features round-the-clock aerial surveillance, drug detection support
OTTAWA — The RCMP will create a new aerial intelligence task force to provide round-the-clock surveillance of Canada's border using helicopters, drones and surveillance towers.
The move is part of the federal government's $1.3-billion upgrade to border security and monitoring to appease concerns of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump about the flow of migrants and illegal drugs.
Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian and Mexican exports to the U.S. as soon as he is inaugurated next month unless both countries move to improve border security.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has discussed parts of the plan with American officials and that he is optimistic about its reception.
Canada will also propose to the United States to create a North American "joint strike force" to target organized crime groups that work across borders.
The government also intends to provide new technology, tools and resources to the Canada Border Services Agency to seek out fentanyl using chemical detection, artificial intelligence and canine teams.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press