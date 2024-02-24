RCMP warn of slippery roads on P.E.I. following 2-vehicle collision
Police on P.E.I. are asking motorists to drive with caution as temperatures drop and roads become more slippery.
Route 2 near Lock Shore Road in Summerside was closed for part of the afternoon following a two-vehicle collision. It has since reopened.
RCMP said one vehicle caught fire after all passengers had safely gotten out.
Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning for P.E.I. that ended Saturday afternoon when the rain turned to snow. Temperatures were forecast to drop to minus-10 C overnight.