RDN advisory committee meetings will no longer be webstreamed

Webstreaming and recording of Regional District of Nanaimo advisory committee meetings will be discontinued following a board motion.

At their March 12 board meeting, directors passed an amended motion, with one director opposed, that webstreaming and publishing of webstream recordings of RDN advisory committee meetings, with the exception of the drinking water and watershed protection (DWWP) technical advisory committee, be discontinued.

The RDN currently has 15 advisory committees for matters including electoral areas’ parks and open spaces, temporary committees like the Gabriola Island Recreation and Electoral Area B Parks and Trails Master Plan and specific services such as solid waste.

The motion also states that RDN and Nanaimo Regional Hospital District board and standing and select committee meetings open to the public will continue to be webstreamed live and recorded.

An amendment by Electoral Area G Director Lehann Wallace to make an exception to the new rule for the drinking water and watershed protection (DWWP) technical advisory committee carried with three directors opposed.

“This is a big piece of our strategic plan,” Wallace said. “Increased visibility and citizen engagement of where water comes from is a big mandate of the DWWP and I think having the information online that’s sharable and transparent is really important.”

A staff report explaining the recommendation to discontinue webstreaming of advisory committee meetings cited workload for administrative assistants in attendance and the requirement of an information systems technologist to be on hand.

Webstreaming of all board, committee of the whole and electoral area services committee meetings began in July 2019 following a board motion. In February 2022, all electoral area parks committee meetings began being hosted in the electoral areas and webstreamed and recorded from those locations. Meetings are conducted as hybrids with the option for board and committee members to attend via Zoom.

Following questions from directors, staff confirmed the Zoom portion of advisory committee meetings will continue to be recorded for “internal reference” and that there “could be other ways of recording in different scenarios.”

“I’m loathe to lose some engagement,” said Electoral Area A Director Jessica Stanley, who voted against the amended motion. The director asked how many people attend the live webstreams or view recordings, but staff said that data is currently not tracked.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder