Reacher Spinoff Eyed at Amazon — Who Would It Star?

The streamer reportedly is fast-tracking a potential Reacher spinoff, centered around a fellow member of the title character’s former Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit — Frances Neagley.

Maria Sten (Swamp Thing, Channel Zero) has played Neagley in both Reacher seasons that have already streamed and will appear in the upcoming third season (even though her character is absent in the source material, Lee Child’s Persuader, which I just started reading). Sten would headline the Neagley series, our sister site Deadline reports.

Amazon has no comment on the spinoff reports. (Or as Lee Child would write, “Prime Video said nothing.”)

Neagley, who like (Jack) Reacher goes by her last name, left the Army as a Master Sergeant and, last we heard, works for a private security company. The character also experiences haptephobia, a fear of being touched — which is why it was a biggish deal last season when she took the hand of and cradled someone who had heroically sustained fatal gunfire to protect a young girl.

“It’s a moment where she knows this person is going to leave this Earth,” Sten, revisiting the scene, told TVLine, “and in this moment, he needs connection.”

“When she sees this man give up his life to save this child, there’s a moment where she feels the need to give whatever he needs, in this moment of closeness,” she continued. “Also, I think Neagley doesn’t every truly feel safe, which is why she doesn’t let people close. So, in this moment she feels safe because she sees [the dying character] in a real, vulnerable way.”

Reacher has been an unqualified success for Prime Video, earning a Season 2 renewal just three days after its premiere. And with the release of its first three Season 2 episodes, the Alan Ritchson-led adaptation of the Lee Child novels racked up 1.7 billion minutes viewed per Nielsen, dominatiing that week’s ranking of streaming originals.

Nicholas Wootton, who previously worked with Reacher showrunner Nick Santora on Fox’s Prison Break, reportedly is helping develop Neagley and would serve as co-showrunner if it goes to series.

