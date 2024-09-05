Reacher spinoff in the works at Prime Video

A Reacher spin-off series is coming our way from Prime Video.

Based on the Jack Reacher novel series by Lee Child, Reacher follows the story of the titular protagonist (played by Alan Ritchson), a former US Army military police major who, in season one, is arrested on suspicion of a murder he didn't commit.

After clearing his name while investigating an explosive local conspiracy, season 2 saw Reacher contacted by former members of his now-defunct special investigations military unit, after the murder of one of their colleagues.

Following the success of the show, Deadline has reported a spin-off series titled Neagley, based on Maria Sten's popular character, is in development – and said to be likely to get commissioned.

Frances Neagley played a key role in the second series of Reacher as one of the hero's former colleagues and has since evolved into Reacher's sidekick and trusted associate.

The publication reports that Ritchson will appear as a guest star in the show, and that Reacher showrunner Nick Santora and Prison Break's Nicholas Wootton will develop the spin-off together as co-showrunners and executive producers.

As with the main series, Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television and CBS Studios are teaming up for Neagley.

A third season of Reacher is set to be released, based on Child's novel Persuader. Though the book does not contain Neagley, it has been announced Sten will appear in the upcoming episodes.

Ritchson has confirmed production has started on Reacher season 3, but there's no word yet on a release date.

The series will also introduce a new adversary for Reacher – Paulie, who also features in the Persuader novel and is played in the TV series by Black Widow actor Olivier Richters.

A behind-the-scenes photo shared on the official Reacher Instagram page showed Richters in character, crossing out Reacher's name on the sign on Ritchson's trailer door and writing 'Paulie' above it in red marker pen.

Reacher is streaming on Prime Video.



