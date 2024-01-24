Reacher star shares sly hint to season 3 filming location

Prime Video

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has shared a sly hint about the show's season three filming location.

Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, the drama has been a hit since its debut in 2022. The anticipated second season premiered on Prime Video last month.

The actor, who plays the show's titular character, took to Instagram this week (January 23) to tease that the next instalment is being shot in Maine.

Captioned: "Details matter season 3 of #Reacher... especially at crafty," the cryptic post featured a snap of a lobster from the set's catering tent, in reference to the state's highly-coveted species.

Related: Reacher season 2 sees surprise return of fan-favourite character

Ritchson's nod to the filming location could suggest that the upcoming season is based on Child's seventh Jack Reacher novel, Persuader — which was also set in Maine.

"Ten years ago, a key investigation went sour and someone got away with murder. Now a chance encounter brings it all back. Now Reacher sees his one last shot. Some would call it vengeance. Some would call it redemption. Reacher would call it... justice," reads the official synopsis of the book.

Child, who also serves as executive producer on the series, spoke to The Messenger earlier this month to reveal that the book behind season three has already been decided.

"We've picked it up, it's chosen. It's a good choice, I gotta say. I think we've been very creative about how we've sequenced the type of story," he explained.

Prime Video

Related: The Night Agent's Robert Patrick replaces 24 star in Reacher season 2

"We felt we needed a book that was more Reacher alone for the third season. And so it was a question of which story would work best for that, and which one would have a great opening scene and all of that, and we found one that we loved."

Story continues

Season one was based on the first Reacher novel, Killing Floor, while the second series jumped ahead to the 11th book, Bad Luck and Trouble.

The show also stars Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Ferdinand Kingsley and Robert Patrick.

Reacher is available on Prime Video.





You Might Also Like