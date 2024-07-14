Reactions from Saturday at ACC Golf Tournament
Here's what to know about this year's event and interviews with celebrities at the South Lake Tahoe golf tournament.
John Hunt has issued a statement following the murder of his wife and two daughters in a crossbow attack. Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were killed at their home in Bushey, near Watford, on Tuesday 9 July.
While competing in the star-studded American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Travis Kelce left a female spectator’s head bloodied when he struck her with a ball – after hitting a man on the arm with another when he teed off.
Not sure if jet lag can be an excuse.
Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice had a bizarre confrontation with reporters at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
More Copa América action continues on Saturday as Canada and Uruguay fight for third place.The South Americans opened the scoring when Rodrigo Bentancur swivelled in the box after a corner and roofed...
The NFL player responded to a dig the tennis icon made about his controversial views at the 2024 ESPY Awards
"Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic."
The 2024 Copa America third-place matchup is set. Here's how to watch Canada vs. Uruguay.
The Princess Royal attended the Riding for the Disabled Association’s national championships.
The Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Edey is now the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year after a stellar summer league debut on Monday. The 22-year-old center, who played college basketball for Purdue University, impressed with a 14-point, 15-rebound performance, including a game-tying buzzer-beater against the Jazz. Quick rise: Edey, initially a long shot at +2,000 odds after being picked 9th in last month's NBA draft, is now at +600 at DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet as of Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Prosecutors charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault Friday, the latest development in the case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have released utility player Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tara Davis-Woodhall preheats the oven, then heads to the back of the house while her husband, Hunter, pulls out the cutting board and methodically slices the sweet potatoes that will be the star of the show for this afternoon’s lunch.
The main event for the UFC's return to Denver is official but not without a dramatic scene on the scale from Tracy Cortez.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been taking part in the charity event with brother Jason Kelce
The singer showed love to the Kansas City Chiefs player after ranking top in the NFL on Instagram
As Barbora Krejcikova stood with the Venus Rosewater Dish in her hands, there was one thing she could not stop saying - "it is just unbelievable".
BERLIN (AP) — One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.
The 2024 Copa America third-place match is set and it will be a showdown between Canada and Uruguay. Here's how to watch.
French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra took a plunge into the Seine River on Saturday, less than two weeks before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics. She was accompanied by Alexis Hanquinquant, one of the flag bearers for the French delegation at the Paralympic Games.