Read The Harrowing Tweets Jacksonville Shooting Victim Sent From The Scene

One of the gamers wounded in Sunday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida sent a series of harrowing tweets from the scene as shots rang out around him.

At least two people were killed by the gunman, who then killed himself during the attack on a video game tournament.

Eleven others were injured, including gamer Drini Gjoka , who was grazed in the hand by a bullet. Early in the day, Gjoka thanked his YouTube followers and optimistically reported his progress in the Madden ’19 championship series tournament:

6k subs on YT before the Big day. Appreciate you guysIma try to win it all for y'all — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Won my first single elim game 16-9. Off to Round of 32 — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Just 15 minutes later, the 18-year-old gamer reported the shooting:

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Then:

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Worst day of my life — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

If I havent said it before, I'll say it now. I LOVE ALL YOU GUYS — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Last year, Gjoka became the youngest-ever winner of an EA Sports Madden NFL Championship Series belt. He told EA Sports at the time that he hoped to become a professional Madden NFL gamer.