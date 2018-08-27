Read The Harrowing Tweets Jacksonville Shooting Victim Sent From The Scene

Ed Mazza
One of the gamers wounded in Sunday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida sent a series of harrowing tweets from the scene as shots rang out around him.

At least two people were killed by the gunman, who then killed himself during the attack on a video game tournament. 

Eleven others were injured, including gamer Drini Gjoka , who was grazed in the hand by a bullet. Early in the day, Gjoka thanked his YouTube followers and optimistically reported his progress in the Madden ’19 championship series tournament

Just 15 minutes later, the 18-year-old gamer reported the shooting: 

 

Then: 

Last year, Gjoka became the youngest-ever winner of an EA Sports Madden NFL Championship Series belt. He told EA Sports at the time that he hoped to become a professional Madden NFL gamer.  

