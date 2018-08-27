Read The Harrowing Tweets Jacksonville Shooting Victim Sent From The Scene

One of the gamers wounded in Sunday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida sent a series of harrowing tweets from the scene as shots rang out around him.
At least two people were killed by the gunman, who then killed himself during the attack on a video game tournament.
Eleven others were injured, including gamer Drini Gjoka , who was grazed in the hand by a bullet. Early in the day, Gjoka thanked his YouTube followers and optimistically reported his progress in the Madden ’19 championship series tournament:
6k subs on YT before the Big day. Appreciate you guysIma try to win it all for y'all— Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018
Won my first single elim game 16-9. Off to Round of 32— Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018
Just 15 minutes later, the 18-year-old gamer reported the shooting:
The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back— Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018
Then:
I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb— Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018
Worst day of my life— Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018
I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second— Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018
If I havent said it before, I'll say it now. I LOVE ALL YOU GUYS— Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018
Last year, Gjoka became the youngest-ever winner of an EA Sports Madden NFL Championship Series belt. He told EA Sports at the time that he hoped to become a professional Madden NFL gamer.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.