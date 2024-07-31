How to Read Political News the Right Way, According to Misinformation Experts

Getty Images, Design by Channing Smith

Turn on the TV. It's there. Go to a coffee shop, and it's lurking just beside the cash register in paper form. Open your favorite social media app, and yep, it's there too. News is literally everywhere. We're so saturated with it that there's even a new phenomenon known as "news avoidance," a term used to describe deliberately ignoring the news due to feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information being presented to us everywhere all at once. That makes it little surprise that more than half of Americans say that while they’re following the election "closely," they also report being "worn out by so much coverage of the campaign and Why? candidates." And we've still got months to go.

However, now may be the most critical time to be not only informed about what's going on but also to be an expert on how to read the news.

Yes, there is a right and wrong way to consume the news. I should know. I've dedicated the last three years to understanding the flow of misinformation as part of my PhD research in journalism. So too have people like Yonty Friesem, Ph.D., executive director of the Media Education Lab and an associate professor of communication at Columbia College Chicago.

"It's very difficult to look at what is a fact, what is an opinion, what is a comment, what is actually something disguised as a fact. And it's getting harder as technology advances," Friesmen said.

Friesem isn't alone in this assessment.

"Between the fracturing of our media landscape, the rise of AI, and just general polarization, the media landscape this year is extremely ripe for mis- and disinformation," said Laura Davis, the founder and CEO of Stylebot and an associate professor of professional practice at USC Annenberg.

But rather than leave the informed readers of Glamour in the lurch, we asked these experts for their advice on how to read the news like a pro so you always feel in the know rather than overwhelmed.

Take a Beat

"The cheapest but hardest thing to do is to breathe and stop," Friesem said about his favorite tip for ingesting any new information. “It's very unintuitive in the attention economy that we live in because the way that the business model of the media companies works is to have more engagement, fear of missing out, and have you like, comment, or thumbs up something.”

It's critical now to stop and think about what you just read. Reflect on whether you agree with it because you want to believe it or because it's actually true. And, as Friesem added, it's essential to also see how it makes you feel. Does it make you angry or upset? That's likely on purpose.

"If you are so activated and so outraged that you need to share it, most likely there is some kind of a technique and manipulation there that aims to activate that response," Friesem explained. "That's the first thing that you should be suspicious about. It doesn't mean that it's untrue. But it means that something in the message made you react so emotionally that maybe there is a trick manipulation, and it serves somebody to have you react the way."

And this may be the most critical step of all to stop the spread of misinformation, as half of all adults in the U.S. say they get news at least sometimes from social media, and, as Pew Research Center reported, those who regularly get their news on Facebook and Instagram are "more likely than those on TikTok and X to get news from friends, family and acquaintances," making what you share truly important.

Consider Your Source

Like professional journalists, Davis says you should consider every source of information—especially if you're getting that information on social media.

"One really important thing is if you're crowdsourcing information—or what's called user-generated content—[journalists] need to be insured to verify not just the content itself, but the source of the information. That goes for regular consumers who find information online. Don't just look at the content. Also, look at the source of the information."

As Davis added, it's a good idea to skeptically look at the source of the information, especially if you "see something that you really want to believe that seems very emotional and aligned with your beliefs, that's a really good sign that you should maybe take a beat and do your research before believing or passing along the information."

She also offered this analogy: Think of it like a phishing scam and how they try to create urgency and emotion to get you to act. “There can be those same techniques used with mis- and disinformation.”

Read Laterally

Not feeling confident about what you just read? Then it's time to read across the spectrum of news outlets to find something in the middle—a task known as reading "laterally."

Lateral reading, Davis explains, is as simple as "opening a bunch of tabs and doing your research across a lot of different sources." But, as Friesem added, try to make sure these differing sources also come from differing perspectives.

"Look at three different sources that have different political or social agendas—that usually looks like The New York Times, Fox News, and Washington Post," Friesem said. "I would try to diversify so that I'm not hearing just one voice or a similar voice to see if it's really how they're describing it. Because journalists are people too and coming from their own point of view and agenda. So, if you have the three media outlets that don't share the same ideology, it's always good to compare."

Change Your Screen Color

Still feeling like you're susceptible to believe anything you read? Try changing your font or screen color, which puts you into literally a different state of mind.

"Studies indicate that putting yourself in an analytical mindset makes you less prone to believe conspiracy theories or disinformation," Davis explained. "For example, in one study people read something in a hard to read font, which provoked their analytical mindset and then they saw how prone they were to believe disinformation. So doing something like that can help you be more skeptical and be less likely for your emotion to take over."

Consider Subscribing to Newsletters

Rather than allowing yourself to get overwhelmed by all that information, Davis suggests paring things down to easy to digest nuggets of information that you actually look forward to every day.

"My advice and my personal technique is to find a go-to resource. I'm a big newsletter reader, and a lot of news organizations have newsletters. Some of them are next day, the beginning of the day. Some of them are at the end of the day. But you can usually find a source that will summarize the information for you in a succinct way, and you can wait until the end of the day or sometimes the next morning to get the facts," Davis said. “It's just a matter of taking a breath and not believing everything you see online.”

And if you're looking for a new newsletter to add to your rotation, we've got a few you can consider right here.

Originally Appeared on Glamour