Read Universal Music Publishing CEO Jody Gerson’s Speech Accepting the Industry Icon Award at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Event

Jody Gerson is one of the most accomplished music publishers of the last five decades, so it’s no surprise that she was honored with the Recording Academy’s Industry Icon Award at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Event on Saturday night. What is sadly surprising is the fact that as CEO of Universal Music Publishing, she is one of the very few female heads of a major music companies — a number that has been shrinking, rather than rising, in recent years.

Gerson took the helm of Universal Music Publishing in 2015, after rising through the ranks at Chappell Music, EMI and Sony Music Publishing, and the company has gone from strength to strength since she took charge. She now leads a company with 48 offices in 40 countries and more than 850 employees. The company’s roster includes Adele, Bee Gees, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Drake, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Elton John, Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, the Prince estate, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, SZA and many more. On her watch, the company has also acquired the catalogs of artists like Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, and Sting, among others.

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Gerson’s acceptance speech in full below.

Thank you, Harvey; Doechii, I am delighted for your success. We saw it five years ago, and here we are!

Lucian, thank you for that introduction and more importantly, for your leadership and support in helping all our UMG colleagues who have been impacted by the horrific fires. There is so much more to do, of course, but the speed with which our company responded and acted to help the needs of so many was impressive and moving.

And thank you, Post. I’m so honored that you would be here for me, tonight. You are the real deal. I knew it from the first moment we met, so many years ago. And thank you Austin Rosen [Post Malone] for making this happen.

Clive, I’ve been coming to your event for many years now, and it is certainly a highlight for all of us during Grammy season. But I will confess, there were a few times early in my career when I actually crashed this party! The first time I did it, I got all dressed up and snuck in without being noticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

I was a nervous wreck but trying to look like I belonged there. When I walked into the party, I bumped smack into Fred Davis, who was very surprised to see me. Even though my career had barely started, at that moment, I was sure it was already over. Fred, I never thanked you properly for not exposing me!

When I finally did receive my first official invite to attend, it was a big moment in my career. I remember it well; It was the year Alicia Keys released her debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” and, Clive, I was so happy to share in its success with you. I am proud that we continue to represent Alicia’s iconic catalogue of songs and to call her my dear friend. The work we do together with our foundation, She is the Music, IS making a difference by increasing the number of women working in the music business.

When Harvey called me with the news that the Academy wanted to honor me with the Icon Award, I was stunned.

I reflected on just how far I’d come since I was that precocious little girl sitting ringside at my dad and grandfather’s nightclub, The Latin Casino, in Cherry Hill New Jersey. There, I would watch in awe the performances of legendary icons like Sinatra, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Dionne Warwick, Richard Pryor and countless others.

I spent a LOT of time at the club, often backstage, watching the artists and musicians before they went on stage. I studied them…I saw how my dad dealt with them. I watched everything, missed nothing, and definitely saw more than I should have. After all, it was the ‘70s, so I’m sure you can imagine!

ADVERTISEMENT

So many times, during my childhood, my Dad would call from the club and my Mom would get out of bed and put together spectacular parties for the entertainers after their shows, and still get my brother and me ready for school in the morning. Those experiences formed not only my passion for music but my deep understanding and love of artists. Even at that young age, I knew that I wanted a career in the music business

My first job after college was an entry level position at Chappell Music. I had no idea what music publishing was, even though I grew up in Philly and around my dad’s friends like Gamble and Huff, Thom Bell and all that great Philly talent. But I did know that a job at Chappell was a foot in the door. What I didn’t know then was that I would devote my entire career to protecting the value of artists and their work.

I’m very aware that my stature within the business brings with it tremendous responsibilities, and that my actions have a direct impact on the artists and colleagues with whom I work. I try my best to make that impact positive and meaningful. With this being my north star approach, it has been rewarding, especially with our company’s recent Spotify deal, to work in an environment where I actually see the results of our efforts protect the backbone of our business: SONGWRITERS.

But I want my impact to reach beyond the boundaries of the music business.

As horrified as we all are by the devastation caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles, we should be heartened and amazed by the generosity of Angelenos and others who have contributed generously to aid so many others who have lost everything. Along with these material losses, there is an unprecedented toll on the mental health of many who live here. We are anxious. Many of us are depressed and traumatized and we feel out of control. What is happening in Los Angeles now is reflective of what is going on in our country as a whole. We have a mental health crisis that must be dealt with.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an issue all too familiar in our business. But by normalizing the pursuit of mental health care, we should applaud iconic artists like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Chappel Roan, and so many more, who have helped to lessen the stigma surrounding mental health care and made it “ok” for many to seek help for the first time.

Following their lead, I have recently joined the board of a fantastic non-profit organization called Project Healthy Minds, which was founded on the belief that accessing mental health services should be as easy booking a flight, hotel or restaurant reservation. This is an important endeavor that our entire industry can, and should, get behind.

So join me in helping our communities heal and recover. – projecthealthyminds.com

To Harvey and everyone at the Recording Academy who saw fit to present me with this honor tonight: Thank you. I am deeply touched.

I have had the great fortune to work closely with so many talented songwriters and artists, and I am elated that many of them are here tonight. It fills me with pride to be honored with this award, but I wouldn’t be receiving it if not for you.

I am fortunate to get to run this company as me: A woman who cares about doing the right thing, always. I’ve done a lot in my career, but my greatest joy is being Julian, Luke and Daisy’s mom. They are without a doubt my greatest accomplishments. I am so happy you are here with me tonight. It doesn’t get better than you. I am proud of you always and I love you more .

My mom always said that I could have it all, and I do: An incredible career and a wonderful famly. And Gavin Polone — my forever partner who believes in me and pushes me to stand in my power unapologetically. He also nags me not to take any shit from anybody, but that’s still a work in progress.

Music can brighten even our darkest days, and we surely need artists to bring light into the world. Now, more than ever. So, thank you to everyone who is here tonight, for showing up, and celebrating all the Grammy nominees. You are helping us take the first steps in building back our beautiful city, and I’m so proud to be part of this wonderful community.

Thank you.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.