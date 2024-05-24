Reader manifesto: Here are your key policies for the general election

Tackling immigration, cutting taxes and scrapping environmental policies would be the main areas of focus for Telegraph readers ahead of the general election

Now the general election has been called, the main political parties are preparing their election pledges.

Meanwhile, Telegraph data has helped in constructing what your manifesto might look like.

As the main parties seek to build their popularity among undecided voters, here’s an indication of what could be vote winners for Telegraph readers.

Immigration

Dramatically cutting net migration proved the most popular measure among readers.

To many, including reader Andrew Macdonald, immigration affects everyone in the UK, it strains “our public services and quality of life to breaking point.”

Not only this, but Brian Harris claims that “it is also beginning to undermine our culture and social values.”

David Rush said “immigration affects young people getting housing as all available housing is taken up accommodating immigrants”.

Some, like Susan R., propose a moratorium on all immigration. Others, such as Robert Barnes, support the idea of a “one in, one out” migration quota, “with emphasis on those who would fill the skills shortage”.

Many call on illegal immigrants and foreign criminals to be deported immediately to reduce costs. “Illegal immigration costs are draining this country’s resources,” claims Ann Bell.

As for the likes of reader Richard Nowotarski, his plan includes leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, a move supported by the majority of Telegraph readers according to a recent Telegraph poll, which he says, “is making it difficult to remove illegal immigrants or turn around boats in the Channel.”

Another reader, Jeremy Flint, proposes enforcing stricter controls on immigration, particularly student immigration. A crackdown on foreign students’ visas has reduced the number of dependants they are bringing into the UK by 80 per cent, Home Office figures show.

Cutting taxes

In the wake of tax rises under the Conservatives that have seen the overall burden reach its highest level since the Second World War, readers want to see a low-tax economy.

Many want to see the minimum income tax threshold raised from £12,572 to £20,000. Reader Vivienne Stephen comments: “The poor, both retired and working, are being dragged into taxation and no working person should have to claim universal credit which allows employers to keep paying low wages.”

Readers also call for a rise in the higher 40p rate threshold, which reader Yvonne Rogers says, “will give workers more incentive to strive for promotions and more responsible positions without being ripped off paying taxes”.

Others, like Roger Holmes, want to see the abolition of inheritance tax, which readers deem an “insult to the hardworking.”

Mr Holmes expresses how inheritance tax will be a “huge burden” on his family. He does not have the liquid funds to pay for his house, which has been in the family for 65 years, meaning it would have to be sold.

“It would also be extremely stressful and time-consuming for my son to complete the inheritance tax forms,” Mr Holmes said.

Likewise, Andrew Macdonald argues that the inheritance tax threshold “is too low for the majority of hard-working people, removing the chance of passing any legacy to family”.

Mr Macdonald also sheds light on the unfairness of stamp duty, which he says “is killing the property market”. Many readers align with Reform’s proposal to scrap the levy for properties valued less than £750,000 – three times the current £250,000 threshold. Others want the extra stamp duty on second homes abolished.

On stamp duty, reader Mary argues: “It’s a crazy tax that stops social mobility. My elderly parents who live in a huge six-bed family home won’t downsize because of it and I can’t afford to buy because of it! I can’t leave my job and accept a better job. I am stuck.”

Environmental policies

The majority of Telegraph readers are vocal opponents of net zero, viewing it as unachievable and insisting flagship green goals make them worse off.

Reader Michelle Page states that “affordable energy is paramount to a stable economy; growth cannot be achieved without it”.

However, current net zero targets will “unnecessarily cause catastrophic economic harm when ordinary working people find themselves unable to afford private transportation or heating,” she suggests. Ms Page proposes all green policies be repealed.

Likewise, Cliff Nichols argues that scrapping net zero will “help ease the cost of living problem”.

Like many readers, Robert Thomson supports the scrapping of net zero policies and the abandonment of the overall target to make Britain carbon neutral by 2050. Instead he suggests introducing “a long-term energy policy that looks at all available technology including gas, nuclear, and hydrogen”.

Likewise, Stephen Hopker wants to see an “economically sustainable plan towards environmental sustainability”.

Anthony Bargain sees “no virtue in the UK having a more extensive, rapid and costly programme of net zero change relative to any other country”.

“The shift to renewables is doing nothing more than increasing the cost of energy in the UK and weakening the country by virtue of foreign energy dependency. The curtailment of net zero would therefore mean prosperity through cheaper energy and greater national resilience through energy security,” said Mr Bargain.

Energy security is of great concern to Telegraph readers, many of whom want to see investment in British energy. David Rowlands, for example, proposes, “immediately approving shale sites, pushing North Sea investment again by removing ridiculous taxes and pushing with Rolls Royce on nuclear energy”.

Elsewhere, some, like Dawn Westcott, a tenant farmer on Exmoor, want to see greater support for British farming. “The Common Agricultural Policy should be replaced with proper farming and agriculture support that recognises that farming should never be exposed to free market forces, and that it is a public service”, she says.

“Small and medium sized farms are critical to food quality, food security and healthy, thriving rural communities. Brexit allows the Government to put in place tailor-made farming support that enables farmers to survive and thrive. It has not done that.”