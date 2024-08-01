Reading and Leeds Festival: everything we know, from tickets to headliners

Reading and Leeds Festival is now just around the corner, with Blink 182, 21 Savage, Lana Del Ray, Skrillex, Fred Again.. and dozens more major acts set to play across the late August weekender.

For around 100,000 people, this means there are just a few weeks to get prepped for another cracking party with a superb rock and indie line-up.

Here's everything to know about the festival's 2024 edition.

What is it?

Reading and Leeds festival takes place in two locations, but shares a line-up. It means that people from both the north and south can get to see their favourite acts without having to travel too far. While you can camp at the festival, quite a few attendees opt for day tickets.

Beginning in 1955 as Reading Jazz Festival, this stellar double weekender has transformed and expanded over the decades, to morph into the two-site rock-alternative-metal extravaganza it is today. Because it falls right after exam season, the festival is known for drawing a younger crowd, and comes with occasionally riotous vibes.

Previous headliners have included The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, Liam Gallagher, My Chemical Romance, The Strokes, Pulp, Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Panic! At The Disco.

When is Reading and Leeds Festival?

Reading and Leeds Festival will take place between August 21 to 25, 2024.

Are tickets on sale now?

Yes. Happily, there are still a few tickets available to purchase now, costing £325 a pop for general admission.

Leeds tickets can be bought here, while Reading tickets can be bought here.

Who is set to play?

This year’s lineup is once full of exciting acts, including Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, The Prodigy, Jorja Smith, Two Door Cinema Club, and the Wombats.

Visitors can also look forward to seeing UK pop star Raye, EDM giant Skrillex, Scottish DJ Barry Can't Swim, Jack Antonoff's solo pop project Bleachers, dance-pop duo Confidence Man, Dirty Hit-signed singer The Japanese House, and buzzy dance duo Overmono.

Check out the full poster below.

ONE MONTH till we’re back in the fields and your split posters are here 🤩🔥 PLUS some exciting new late night names AND some incredible additions to the Aux stage including @chunkzfillyshow , Unplugged sets with Bradley Simpson and Arthur Hill, and yes we heard you The Useless… pic.twitter.com/Yt1RaGf7LY — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) July 23, 2024

How do I get to the festival?

There are loads of ways to get to both festivals: as well as public transport (coaches or trains), you can rock up in a taxi or drive there. Both festivals have shuttle buses, while in Reading's case, there's also a shuttle boat. Yes really.

Reading

Reading is just a 23-minute, direct train ride outside of London, making it one of the most accessible summer festivals about. The train station is also very close to the festival site so Reading's organisers recommend catching one of the many shuttle buses that will be running over the weekend. It costs £1.

Head here for more information on parking options if you're headed there by car. Should you wish to complete the final leg of your journey in decadent style, there is also a shuttle boat between the green gate and the green car park.

Leeds

Leeds Festival is about a 30-minute drive from Leeds train station, and there'll be a shuttle bus running festival-goers between the two spots. Tickets for this bus can be bought in advance here.

As with Reading, there are also plenty of coach, taxi and car options, as well as special designated pick-up and drop-off spots.

Reading and Leeds Festival, August 21-25, 2024; readingfestival.com, leedsfestival.com