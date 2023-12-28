Reading-Paddington services suspended after person hit by train

Disruption is expected to continue until 11:00 GMT, with customers urged to check before travelling

Rail services between Reading and London Paddington have been suspended after a person was struck by a train.

All lines are blocked following the incident in the Slough area earlier, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.

Services on the GWR and Elizabeth lines are being affected. Disruption is expected to continue until 11:00 GMT, with customers urged to check before travelling.

Paddington was closed for engineering work for the previous four days.

