Ready for the chill? Southern Ontario's coldest day since April looms

Thanksgiving is upon us and it’ll be the perfect weekend in Ontario to have your oven on.

A raw and chilly pattern descending on the Great Lakes toward the latter half of the weekend will bring the region some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since spring.

Daytime high temperatures in Toronto reached or climbed above 15°C every day between April 30 and October 7, an all-time record streak of daily maximum readings at or above that comfortable mark.

Thanksgiving upper level pattern

Change is in motion, though, as a hefty upper-level trough is expected to dig south over the Great Lakes this weekend. This feature will bring unsettled conditions and colder temperatures to the region heading into Sunday and Monday.

Troughs tend to bring colder temperatures wherever they go. Add clouds and showery conditions on top of that and we’ve got a recipe for daytime highs that’ll struggle to climb out of the single digits on Monday.

Monday high temperatures

Toronto’s forecast high on Monday is just 8°C. If this prediction holds, it’ll be the city’s first single-digit high temperature since April 25. Monday will be the coldest day since April 5 for both Toronto and Ottawa.

It’s worth watching how cold it gets across portions of central and northern Ontario. We might see a touch of snow here if temperatures are able to get cold enough.

Farther south toward the Greater Toronto Area, the chill will stick around through the first half of the week. But fear not: we’ll see temperatures rebound into the teens toward the latter half of next week as that trough clears out of the Great Lakes region.

Header image submitted by Tyrrell Jason Rajapakse in Huntsville, Ontario.

