Ready to Feel Old?“ Good Luck Charlie”’s Mia Talerico, Now 15, Is Officially a High School Sophomore

Talerico is now as old as her on-screen big sister Teddy Duncan was said to be when the show started airing

Mia Talerico/Instagram; Randy Holmes/Disney Channel/Getty Mia Talerico in 2024 and in 'Good Luck Charlie' as a toddler

It seems like only yesterday that Mia Talerico was just a cherubic toddler on Good Luck Charlie. Now the actress is starting her sophomore year of high school.

Talerico marked the start of the 2024–2025 school year recently with an Instagram post featuring a couple of pics of the 15-year-old posing with a chalkboard that reads “First Day of 10th Grade” in colorful lettering.

“Leveled up to sophomore!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Cue the comments about feeling old.”

As Talerico predicted, many fans with fond memories of her as a tiny tot on the beloved Disney Channel sitcom took to the comments to leave lighthearted messages expressing how old the post made them feel, and to wish her well.

And if that doesn’t make you feel old, try this: Talerico, who was just 10 months old when Good Luck Charlie started filming, will be driving soon! The actress is about to turn 16 on Sept. 17.

Talerico, of course, played the titular Charlie, the youngest member of the close-knit Duncan family, in the series, which aired for four seasons on the Disney Channel from 2010 to 2014. The show revolved around the family’s hijinks, with each episode featuring oldest daughter Teddy (Bridgit Mendler) recording a video diary with advice for Talerico’s Charlie.

Randy Holmes/Disney Channel via Getty Mia Talerico on 'Good Luck Charlie' in 2011

Since the show ended, Talerico has gone on to appear in a couple short films and as Paige in the Brat TV series Mani.

Talerico reunited with Good Luck Charlie costars Mendler, Bradley Steven Perry, Jason Dolley, Leigh-Allyn Baker and Eric Allan Kramer for a special Zoom session hosted by Entertainment Tonight celebrating the show’s 10th anniversary in 2020.

“I probably had a really easy role 'cause I just got told most of my lines or didn't have any," Talerico, who was 11 at the time, said. "I think it was really easy because most of the time, it was what happened. We just rolled with it, like, in the crawling scene, I just stood up so we just went with it."

Last October, Talerico reunited with Kramer again, posting a clip of her TV dad goofing around on Instagram.

Her recent post celebrating the start of her sophomore year is part of a long-running tradition. In September 2022, Talerico posted a video on Instagram showing similar photos going all the way back to her first day of kindergarten.

In August 2023, Talerico again posted a photo commemorating her first day of high school, which she captioned, “Your yearly reminder that your [sic] getting old.”

