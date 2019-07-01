Get Ready to See the Russell Athletic 'Eagle R' Logo Everywhere (Again)

From Esquire

The first time the Russell “Eagle R” logo appeared was in 1906, just four years after the company was founded. In the century since Benjamin Russell first established his business in Alexander City, Alabama, that logo has become entwined with the fabric of American athletic culture. Russell Athletic is, after all, something that countless sports stars have worn, especially during its ‘90s heyday when the NFL and MLB were both extensively outfitted by the brand. Especially for a certain generation of sports (and sports style) fans, the Eagle R is an icon.

But back when Russell himself created it, Russell Athletic didn’t exist. Instead of sporting gear, Russell was making undergarments. And the Eagle R, discovered on Benjamin Russell’s personal letterhead, was simply a nod to the businessman’s home. “He just happened to put the eagle on there because it was the symbol of America,” explains Lacey Patterson, the archivist for Fruit of the Loom, which acquired Russell Athletic in 2006.

So how did the logo make the leap from paper goods to sweatshirts and jerseys? That all comes down to Benjamin Russell’s son, also named Benjamin. In the 1920s, the younger Russell started thinking about an athletic garment that’d prove more comfortable than stiff woolen jerseys-especially in the Alabama heat. That garment was the first-ever crewneck sweatshirt.

“He had conceptualized that by about 1926,” says Patterson, “and they manufactured the first prototype in 1930.” In 1936, Russell launched its athletic division, and “it took off after that.” By the ‘60s, Russell was the biggest manufacturer of athletic apparel and uniforms in the U.S. And that on-field popularity remained the brand’s claim to fame for decades, whether it was catering to professional athletes or high-school football teams.

Then, in 2017, Russell decided to get out of the uniform business (though it still licenses its name out to another uniform maker). It sounded a little crazy, considering the story so far. But sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas were already in on the game, and eating away at Russell’s market. The idea was to get back to making clothes for the rest of the people out there-the people who might not be on a team, but still identify with Russell Athletic’s deep heritage in the sportswear space.

