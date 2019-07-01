Get Ready to See the Russell Athletic 'Eagle R' Logo Everywhere (Again)

The first time the Russell “Eagle R” logo appeared was in 1906, just four years after the company was founded. In the century since Benjamin Russell first established his business in Alexander City, Alabama, that logo has become entwined with the fabric of American athletic culture. Russell Athletic is, after all, something that countless sports stars have worn, especially during its ‘90s heyday when the NFL and MLB were both extensively outfitted by the brand. Especially for a certain generation of sports (and sports style) fans, the Eagle R is an icon.
But back when Russell himself created it, Russell Athletic didn’t exist. Instead of sporting gear, Russell was making undergarments. And the Eagle R, discovered on Benjamin Russell’s personal letterhead, was simply a nod to the businessman’s home. “He just happened to put the eagle on there because it was the symbol of America,” explains Lacey Patterson, the archivist for Fruit of the Loom, which acquired Russell Athletic in 2006.
So how did the logo make the leap from paper goods to sweatshirts and jerseys? That all comes down to Benjamin Russell’s son, also named Benjamin. In the 1920s, the younger Russell started thinking about an athletic garment that’d prove more comfortable than stiff woolen jerseys-especially in the Alabama heat. That garment was the first-ever crewneck sweatshirt.
“He had conceptualized that by about 1926,” says Patterson, “and they manufactured the first prototype in 1930.” In 1936, Russell launched its athletic division, and “it took off after that.” By the ‘60s, Russell was the biggest manufacturer of athletic apparel and uniforms in the U.S. And that on-field popularity remained the brand’s claim to fame for decades, whether it was catering to professional athletes or high-school football teams.
Then, in 2017, Russell decided to get out of the uniform business (though it still licenses its name out to another uniform maker). It sounded a little crazy, considering the story so far. But sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas were already in on the game, and eating away at Russell’s market. The idea was to get back to making clothes for the rest of the people out there-the people who might not be on a team, but still identify with Russell Athletic’s deep heritage in the sportswear space.
“Now it’s time to really take all that learning and all that heritage and turn it into a new business model, which is a consumer retail brand,” says senior director of marketing Greg Galbraith. “They used to be a consumer retail brand in the ‘90s and early 2000s. But it was led by making uniforms, so it mostly catered to people who bought jerseys and that sort of thing.” Now, the direction will be more fashion-focused, with a heavy dose of nostalgia for everyone from vintage devotees to newer fans who just dig the aesthetic.
Which brings us back to the Eagle R logo. It’s “something that has come in and out,” says Patterson, “and is obviously back now with a bang with the Russell Heritage line and the collaborations we’re doing. You see that eagle back in the R.” It’s emblazoned on the front of ‘90s-style tees and hoodies from the new mainline collection, and on special-edition pieces from a collaboration with Kith that’s slated to continue until at least 2021.
You shouldn’t be surprised if you start seeing it more and more in your day-to-day life over the coming weeks and months. Folks love a good sportswear comeback these days, and Russell Athletic seems poised to take advantage. This feels like inflection point for the brand. It’s not ignoring the past-in fact it’s directly drawing on its history, and the current market for throwback style-but it’s also looking forward to what the company will become now that it’s taken a big step off the playing field and onto the street. It’s a risky move, to be sure. But it could pay off.
Perhaps the best way to ensure it does is for the people in charge to remember one more lesson to be learned from all those deep archives and years in business: Don’t stray too far from your roots, and aim to make something that lasts. “Every time I have designers come in [the archive] and look at the old product,” Paterson says, “they’re like, ‘Man, it looked this way back then and it still looks this way. We got something right.’”
