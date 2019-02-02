Ready, set, go: Yukon Quest sled dog race sets off from Whitehorse

More than a thousand people lined the start of the 2019 Yukon Quest in Whitehorse — cheering on mushers and their dog teams despite temperatures plummeting into the –30s C.

Howling dogs strained to begin their charge down the trail, and applause erupted from the crowd as the first of 30 teams began a slow gallop out of the gate on Saturday morning.

Over the next nine days, the teams will cover a gruelling 1,600 kilometres before reaching the finish line in Fairbanks, Alaska.

While the quest has been around for 36 years, it follows routes that go back over a century that were used by stampeders on their way to the Klondike Gold Rush and then onto Alaska to find gold.

Before the race started, fans had a chance to meet the mushers.

Curt Perano is originally from New Zealand. He's a Yukon Quest veteran and has been training in Minnesota and Alaska. Saturday's cold snap didn't phase him.

"It's been a warm winter, hasn't it? But this is Quest and this is what you normally get, so I think we all kind of expected it to change last minute," he said.

Further along the trail, fans gathered by the Takhini River Bridge to get a closer glimpse of the mushers and their teams.

Sohil Agarwal moved to Whitehorse four months ago. He used to live in Mumbai where it's common for temperatures to reach 40 C. "My friends here ... they encouraged me to go out in the -25 C and below because I couldn't do it by myself. And then I see all these wonderful dogs racing," he said.

Some fans, like Rhonda Mortimer from Tasmania, travelled halfway around the world to see the Yukon Quest.

"A girlfriend at home said, 'you don't even like dogs!' These are different dogs and we don't have dog sledding in Australia, it's such a wonderful sport," she said.

This will be Nathaniel Hamlyn's second Yukon Quest.

"This year, I'm feeling more confident for sure. Last year, it was kind of a shot in the dark. I didn't know what I was doing," said the 24-year-old musher or dogsled driver from Mount Lorne, Yukon.

Last year, Hamlyn was the Red Lantern winner, a distinction that goes to the musher who finishes in last place.

Finishing the race at all is a feat. Many say the Yukon Quest is tougher than its Alaskan cousin, the Iditarod.

