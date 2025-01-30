Regional jet crashes into Potomac River after Black Hawk helicopter collision

A regional jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday evening, U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News.

The aircraft went down in the Potomac River near the airport around 9 p.m. local time. A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway, according to D.C. police.

Fireboats were on the scene of the rescue operation, authorities said.

PHOTO: Emergency services operate at Gravelly Point, after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, in Arlington, Va., Jan. 29, 2025. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary information indicates a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the airport.

The jet seats up to 70 passengers with Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall saying in a statement Wednesday that about 60 passengers were on the plane at the time of the incident.

There were three Army soldiers aboard the Black Hawk helicopter, according to a defense official.

PHOTO: A U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies along the coast, Nov. 8, 2024, in Laguna Beach, Calif. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images,FILES)

The aircraft departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to the FAA.

The Black Hawk helicopter involved in the crash was based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, according to an Army official. "We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available," the official said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.

PHOTO: Emergency vehicles line the Potomoc RIver after a commercial aircraft collided with military helicopter on approach to Reagan National Airport in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025. (WJLA)

The water temperature in the Potomac River is approximately 36 degrees and the air temperature at the time of the crash was 50 degrees with winds gusting 25 to 30 mph.

This is the first major commercial airplane crash in the United States since the Colgan Air buffalo crash in 2009.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on the crash Wednesday night.

"It appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet at DCA airport right here in Washington, D.C.," Leavitt said in an appearance on Fox News. "That's all I can confirm at this point in time, and I can just say that the thoughts and the prayers of the entire Trump administration are with all those that are involved."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Regional jet crashes into Potomac River after Black Hawk helicopter collision originally appeared on abcnews.go.com