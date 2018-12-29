A real balancing act: This dad is juggling family, multiple sports and medical school

Tyler Cole doesn't have much downtime.

Most mornings, long before many are even out of bed, he's in the pool at the Aquarena in St. John's, working on his strokes. Then Cole dries off and makes his way up to the gym for some weight training before taking a quick shower.

When that is done, he packs up his workout gear in one bag, grabs a second bag he uses for school, and heads across Prince Philip Drive for Memorial University's Faculty of Medicine.

Cole had already completed an undergraduate engineering degree and a master's degree when he realized he still had two years of eligibility in which he could compete in the Atlantic University Sports (AUS) conference.

"I only used three years during my undergrad," Cole said. "[Coach] Art Meaney tried to get me join the cross-country team. He convinced my wife and she convinced me."

Despite more than a decade away from the team, Meaney desperately wanted him back, and was willing to make him team captain to get him.

"I said, 'Listen, Tyler, you ran well for us some time ago. We'd love to have you. You have experience, you have leadership qualities,'" said Meaney.

'I wanted to give back'

That is how Cole, 33, became the oldest athlete competing in the AUS, a career that soon comes to a close.

Prior to moving back to Newfoundland and Labrador, the Marystown man served in the Royal Canadian Navy for more than seven years.

"I wanted to give back to my country," he said. "I was looking for different types of opportunities for work and it seemed like a really exciting job."

Thanks to the Military Medical Training Program, Cole is able to take a break from the navy to become a doctor. He intends to return when he graduates.

Not easy to balance

But being a full-time med student and athlete takes up a lot of time. Cole relies heavily on his wife to help with time management to study, train and spend time with their three-year-old son.

"It's not easy to balance it," he said.

"It's my wife who helps me immensely. Without Karen, it's not possible. "

The Memorial Sea-Hawks cross-country team completed its final race of the season at the end of October, with Cole finishing 21st in the 10-kilometre race, in a time of 34:26.

