Real Estate Fri-YAY With Jennifer Hammond | Morning Blend

Associated Press

The median sale price of luxury homes, or those valued in the top 5% of the market nationally, hit an all-time high $1.23 million in the first quarter, an increase of 8.7% from the same period last year, according to an analysis by Redfin. Rising mortgage rates have discouraged many would-be homebuyers and kept the U.S. housing market mired in a slump for most of the past couple of years. When mortgage rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford at a time when the U.S. housing market remains constrained by relatively few homes for sale and rising home prices.