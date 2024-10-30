Real Estate Rivalries Spark Professional and Personal Drama in “Sold in SLC:” Watch the Trailer

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Lisa Barlow, who guest stars, is stirring up trouble on two shows

Bronson Farr/Bravo (3) Kenny, Jennifer and Tyna from Bravo's 'Sold in SLC'

Bravo has a new real estate series, and it's set against a familiar backdrop!

Sold in SLC will follow Presidio Real Estate's brokers as they endeavor to sell luxury homes in Salt Lake City, Utah. The series will feature "impressive high-end properties and Salt Lake City's LDS (Latter Day Saints) community as the backdrop," Bravo's announcement reads.

"Always on a mission for commission, drama often follows the fierce professional ambitions of the team as they strive to stay on top," it adds. Check out the trailer above.



Alongside Presidio CEO Jennifer Yeo, Sold in SLC will feature "best-in-class" agents Tyna Edwards, Malaysia Fua, Matt Jones, Sarah Martindale and Kenny Sperry. They're at different places in their lives and careers, and each must contend with family, faith, and their fellow agents as they try to dominate the Salt Lake City housing market.

Bronson Farr/Bravo Jennifer Yeo from Bravo's 'Sold in SLC'

Like Bravo's other Utah-set series, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, religion is central to many of the cast's lives.



"People in Utah might follow the Ten Commandments, but at my brokerage, we follow the Jen Commandments," Yeo says in the trailer. "Thou shalt always be selling."



Tyna, a mother of two, recently came out and left the Mormon Church, her Bravo biography reads. Malaysia is an NFL wife and mother of four described as a "Mormon 2.0 mom" who loves to drink, party and challenge Church teachings, if the trailer is any indication. Kenny and Matt are both devout LDS church members and family men, but the latter gets caught up in a rumor mill that results in him crying on camera and pleading, "I'm so sorry."



Bronson Farr/Bravo Matt Jones of Bravo's 'Sold in SLC'

As if that isn't enough, RHOSLC Lisa Barlow makes an appearance to declare "God is in this brokerage!" The Real Housewives star is later seen clashing with Sarah.

Of course, there's the real estate eye candy, featuring huge homes with custom closets and beautiful backyards.

Sold in SLC debuts on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m., after the new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs. Episodes of Sold in SLC will be available on Peacock the next day.



Read the original article on People.