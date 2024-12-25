'Real heroes': Agents from Montréal Police transform into superheroes for heartwarming children's hospital visit

Members of the Montéal police force wowed young patients, families and staff as they rappelled headfirst down the hospital’s walls

Agents from Montréal Police Intervention Tactical Group (GTI) booked a nice surprise for the young patients of Montréal Children's Hospital. (Image Courtesy: Service de police de la Ville de Montréal)

Young patients at the Montreal Children’s Hospital received an unforgettable surprise when members of Montréal Police Tactical Intervention Group (TIG) transformed into superheroes, rappelling down the hospital’s facade in a thrilling display of heartwarming heroism.

The show opened with an agent disguised as Spider-Man who descended head first along the bay window creating excitement among the children, their parents and nursing staff, according to a statement emailed by Montréal Police (SPVM).

"It’s very different from what we do every day, so it helps bring us closer to kids and to the community, which is really important for what we do," said Sébastien Chartier, Commander of the Tactical Unit, Montreal police in an interview with CityNews Montreal.

While the superheroes performed a few tricks in the air in front of a captivated audience, Deadpool descended to steal the show by descending alongside him. Fortunately, a third agent dressed in the GTI uniform intervened to separate the two characters and made them reconcile.

The four weeks of training culminated in a daring display high above Montréal’s sidewalks, bringing joy to the eyes of young patients.

One back on the ground, the three stuntmen accompanied by the SPVM mascot, Flik, ​​carried out a tour of distributing stuffed animals in the rooms of young patients.

'Real heroes disguised as superheroes': Social media reacts

Social media users were quick to drop their thoughts on the heartwarming gesture, flooding the comment section with uplifting messages.

"Such a beautiful act of kindness, thank you!" shared one Instagram user.

Another Instagram user shared "Thank you so much for doing this! This is the kind of police we need! The most beautiful thing I've seen today! ❤️"

"Amazing ! Great work! Heros of heart❤️" jotted down another Instagram user.