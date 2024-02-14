Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirms fan-favourite return for season 16

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams Guobadia has announced that she is returning to the show for season 16.

The reality star has been involved in the franchise since season 5, but she left in 2021, saying that "it is finally time to begin my next chapter".

To confirm her comeback, she posted a fun video on Instagram, where she even quoted one of her most memorable moments from her time on the series.

She said: "Who said that? Porsha Williams coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta? That’s false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. See y’all!"

Bravo

Related: Love Island couple confirm split after latest series

Williams Guobadia also captioned the post: "Season 16 let’s gooooo #Rhoa. Are y’all READY?!"

The comments section was full of excitement following the news, including from fellow stars of the hit franchise welcoming her back.

Tamra Judge, star of The Real Housewives of Orange County and season two of The Traitors US, wrote, "We love a comeback!"

Meanwhile, Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member and co-host of Bravo’s Chat Room alongside Williams Guobadia, simply commented, "Yessssss P!!!!!"

Alongside her return to the reality show, the star has also signed a scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

Peacock

Related: Love Island: All Stars' Josh has funny reaction to snub

In a statement, she said: "I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"

In the years since her departure, Williams Guobadia starred in spin-off show Porsha’s Family Matters, and published a memoir titled The Pursuit of Porsha.

She also briefly returned to the franchise in March 2023, in the third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – where she replaced The Real Housewives of New York City’s Tinsley Mortimer last minute.

Story continues

Bravo is thought to be building a rebooted Atlanta cast around Williams Guobadia, after the last season had its lowest ever ratings. Season 16 will begin production later this year, with more new and returning stars to be announced.

All seasons and every episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are available to stream and download in the UK and Ireland on hayu and hayu on NOW. Bravo airs the show in the US.



You Might Also Like