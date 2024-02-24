Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton confirms exit ahead of season 16

Prince Williams - Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 will not feature Marlo Hampton, whose contract at Bravo has come to an end.

Hampton initially joined the reality TV franchise's fourth season as a friend of NeNe Leakes before being invited back in seasons 6, 8 and 9 as a guest, and then seasons 10, 11, 12 and 13 in a larger capacity. For seasons 14 and 15, she was made a full-time cast member.

"My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped," Hampton told PEOPLE in an exit statement.

"This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past. My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion and fabulosity!

"I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le'Archive. I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal."

Going through the opposite door is Real Housewives favourite Porsha Williams Guobadia after an extended break.

She announced her return for season 16 with a self-referential Instagram video earlier this month, quoting: "Who said that? Porsha Williams coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta? That's false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. See y'all!"



All seasons and every episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are available to stream and download in the UK and Ireland on hayu and hayu on NOW. Bravo airs the show in the US.

