“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania Calls “The Traitors” Season 3 ‘The Best Experience of My Life’

'The Traitors' season 3 airs on Peacock Jan. 9

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Dolores Catania

Move over, Real Housewives of New Jersey — Dolores Catania is loving The Traitors!

On Friday, Nov. 1, the reality star, 53, joined her fellow Bravo family as a panel guest for TwoTsCon: Two Ts in a Pod Live With Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, Calif.

In addition to Catania and hosts Mellencamp, 43, and Judge, 57, Cynthia Bailey of Atlanta, Marysol Patton of Miami and Heather Dubrow of Beverly Hills were also featured.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo RHONJ cast — Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral

After discussing the future of RHONJ, Mellencamp asked the franchise favorite her thoughts on her latest gig — the hit Peacock reality series, The Traitors.

"It was the best experience of my life. I cannot wait!” Catania said.

On Oct. 31, Peacock announced that season 3 would debut on Jan. 9, 2025.

“There are no leaks in Traitors,” she said, adding that the production company in Scotland where the competition series was filmed, “does not mess around.”

“They will edit you right out of that show,” Catania continued. “I had a really good cast. You're going to like it. Bob the Drag Queen, he's amazing. We had our very own Robyn [Dixon] from Potomac. One of my best friends, Dorinda Medley, Ciara [Miller], Chrishelle [Stause], Gabrielle [“Gabby” Windey] — and Bob Harper was my confidant, he was there for me the whole time."

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo Dolores Catania, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

The series will feature 21 celebrities, with three of those being hand-picked by show host Alan Cumming to be Traitors.

The remaining 18 contestants will be known as Faithfuls — and only viewers will get the chance to see who’s who on the season premiere.

Things heat up as the Traitors do their best to keep the teams from winning the prize of up to $250,000.

Euan Cherry/PEACOCK THE TRAITORS Season 2

According to Nielsen, Season 2 — which featured Real World and Challenge alums Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella, Deontay Wilder (Boxer), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island U.K.), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami), Marcus Jordan (The Real Housewives of Miami), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset) and more — was the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during its launch week.

Two Ts in a Pod co-host Judge also starred in season 2, along with Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shereé Whitfield.

Other stars announced for the upcoming season 3 include Sam Asghari, Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan, Total Divas’ Nikki Garcia, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten and Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval, among others.

All episodes of all seasons of The Traitors are streaming now on Peacock.