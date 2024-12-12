‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 18 Draws Biggest Audience in 5 Years | Exclusive

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” wrapped up its 18th season with the biggest audience the Bravo series has seen in five years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Season 18 averaged 3.1 million total viewers and 1.6 million viewers within the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen live-plus-35-day multiplatform viewing figures. The season scored the highest total and demo viewership “RHOC” has averaged in five years, with both measurements seeing a 5% uptick when compared to last season.

“Orange County” ranks within 2024’s Top 15 entertainment series in the 18-49 demo, making up one of five Bravo series that landed on the list. Those other shows are “Vanderpump Rules,” which was recently renewed for a 12th season with a brand-new cast, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Southern Charm” and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“RHOC” Season 18 premiered in July and wrapped up its installment in October, with its subsequent three reunion episodes airing on Nov. 7, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.

Cast members for Season 18 included Katie Ginella, Jennifer Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is produced by Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios Company, and 32 Flavors. Executive producers include Alex Baskin, Luke Neslage, Lucilla D’Agostino, Lynsey Dufour, Jen McClure-Metz, Joseph Ferraro, Scott Dunlop and Andy Cohen.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is now streaming on Peacock.

