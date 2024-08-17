“Real Housewives of New York” Alum Jill Zarin’s Daughter Ally Shapiro Is Engaged

The 31-year-old got engaged to her partner Jordan Bilfeld on a family trip to Europe

Ally Shapiro/Instagram Ally Shapiro, Jordan Bilfeld

Jill Zarin’s daughter Ally Shapiro is engaged!



The 31-year-old announced the happy news as she posted a photo of her with her new fiancé Jordan Bilfeld on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Aug. 16.

The couple beamed in the snap as Shapiro raised her hand showing off her new diamond engagement ring while standing indoors. She added a colorful animated caption that read, “OMG,” over the top.



Zarin, 60, shared her reaction to her daughter getting engaged as she posted footage she filmed of the proposal, which she explained took place as they were together during a family cruise trip in Europe.



Ally Shapiro/Instagram Ally Shapiro posts on her Instagram Stories celebrating her engagement.

The clip was filmed from a restaurant balcony and showed dining guests clapping as they watched Shapiro and Bilfeld down below standing by an outdoor swimming pool after getting engaged, as a photographer captured the special moment.

“I am speechless!” Zarin wrote in the caption. “Gary, Ally and Jordan and I have spent the last week on a Celebrity Cruise in Europe and we get off tomorrow. After lunch Jordan asked Ally to go for a walk on the beach … mind you after it poured for 30 minutes.”



Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Jill Zarin shared her happy reaction to her daughter Shapiro's engagement on Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York alum continued, “Gary and I are just waiting for the check to come. We heard cheering and clapping and I started clapping and walk over to see over the railing and guess who just got engaged??? Surprise!!!!”

“Mazel Tov to my beautiful daughter and her FIANCÉ Jordan Bilfeld. We could not be happier to welcome him and his family to join ours,” she continued.

Zarinn added that she is “still in shock” and had “ZERO clue” about the proposal before it happened.



Ally Shapiro/Instagram Shapiro was "completely clueless" about he proposal she shared

On Shapiro’s Instagram Stories, she shared more of her shocked reaction to getting engaged in another photo as she held her hand sporting her diamond sparkler over her mouth while sitting on a balcony with the sea and coastline in the background. Another snap showed her and Bilfeld kissing on what appeared to be the deck of the boat as the sun set in the background.

Ally Shapiro/Instagram Shapiro and Bilfeld got engaged as they were ona. family cruise trip in Europe

The 31-year-old also posted a clip of her before she was proposed to sipping nonchalantly on a cocktail at a restaurant during her vacation as she said she was “completely clueless” at what was about to happen.

“5 min before I was getting proposed to,” she wrote in the caption. “It was pouring and I was drinking my spritz 😂😂😂 completely clueless 😂😂😂😂😂.”



